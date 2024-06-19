Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Short Interest Update

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,650,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 20,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dropbox news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,518.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,518.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,699. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 29,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. Analysts predict that Dropbox will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

