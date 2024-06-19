Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Dropbox makes up approximately 1.2% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dropbox worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 80,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,976,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Dropbox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,050,000 after buying an additional 113,947 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dropbox by 519.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 46,777 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.8 %

DBX traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,354. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,770,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,770,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $73,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 400,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,761,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,218 shares of company stock worth $4,607,699 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

