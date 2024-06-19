Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

Driven Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 877.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 49.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 579.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRVN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. 1,277,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,794. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $572.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

