DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Up 5%

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.17 and last traded at $40.85. Approximately 4,927,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 11,292,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 851,450 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,584 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in DraftKings by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

