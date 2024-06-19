DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Down 6.1% in May

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 966,800 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:DSL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. 235,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,020. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $12.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
