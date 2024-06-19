Dora Factory (new) (DORA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.43 Million

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. Dora Factory (new) has a total market capitalization of $65.36 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dora Factory (new) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dora Factory (new) Token Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.12526943 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,025,807.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory (new) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory (new) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory (new) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.