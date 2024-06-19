Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of D opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.