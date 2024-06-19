DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th.

DLO stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78. DLocal has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DLocal by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DLocal by 24.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in DLocal during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

