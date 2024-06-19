Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.09

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.09 and traded as high as $20.24. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 13,542,828 shares.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZA. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 258,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 985.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

