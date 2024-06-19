Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

GGLL traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.16. 196,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,506. The company has a market cap of $79.49 million, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $46.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000.

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

