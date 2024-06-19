Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by Shearwater Capital LLC

Shearwater Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Shearwater Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 33,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 859,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $27.23.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

