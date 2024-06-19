Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $149.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.54 and a 52 week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

