Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 10,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.56. 1,095,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $102.54 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

