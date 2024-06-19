Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 10,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.65.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
DLR stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.56. 1,095,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $102.54 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.57.
Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
Read More
