Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DGII. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Digi International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Digi International stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Digi International has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $809.09 million, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.97 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digi International by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after buying an additional 465,382 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Digi International by 1,814.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 54,746 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digi International by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 297,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 42,179 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Digi International by 52.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

