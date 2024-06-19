Dentgroup LLC Sells 33 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dentgroup LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.95. 3,654,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,547. The stock has a market cap of $350.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.78.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

