Dentgroup LLC Invests $213,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,961,716,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Sentry LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in FedEx by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after purchasing an additional 880,894 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $857,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,085 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
FedEx Price Performance
Shares of FDX traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.09. 1,430,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $223.24 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.22.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.
FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
FedEx Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
