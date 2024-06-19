Dentgroup LLC Invests $213,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,961,716,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Sentry LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in FedEx by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after purchasing an additional 880,894 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $857,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,085 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.92.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.09. 1,430,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $223.24 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

