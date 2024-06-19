Dentgroup LLC Invests $207,000 in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Separately, Auour Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VCRB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.54. 65,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,284. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $77.75.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
