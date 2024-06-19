Dentgroup LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 14,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,175,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,630,705. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

