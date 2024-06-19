Dentgroup LLC Acquires 16,486 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 389.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of IYH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.90. 266,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,411. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $62.18.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

