Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Short Interest Update

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in Deere & Company by 12.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 12,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 16.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 60,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.76. 1,211,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,093. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $353.15 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.61.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

