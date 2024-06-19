Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.51

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.51 and last traded at $39.51, with a volume of 6635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.26.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $636.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09.

Get Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000.

About Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.