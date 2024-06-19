Davis Capital Management Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Davis Capital Management cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after acquiring an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.45. 16,057,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,366,130. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

