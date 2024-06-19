Davis Capital Management Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Davis Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 511,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,460,000 after purchasing an additional 46,231 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $49,350,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,570,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,906,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.33. 69,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.46. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $59.04 and a twelve month high of $68.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

