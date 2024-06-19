Davis Capital Management Raises Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Davis Capital Management grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,041 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,954,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 721,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after acquiring an additional 111,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,706 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,288. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

