Davis Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Davis Capital Management cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.79.

Oracle Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.64. 11,629,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250,644. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.50. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $145.06. The firm has a market cap of $397.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

