Davis Capital Management Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $485.21. 24,438,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,171,930. The business has a fifty day moving average of $446.99 and a 200-day moving average of $431.82. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

