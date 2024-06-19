Davis Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 190.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,612 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.3% of Davis Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.60. 12,093,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,152,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $67.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

