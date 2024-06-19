Cwm LLC Sells 7,470 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $25,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Union Savings Bank grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,503,195. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $141.00. 567,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,740. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.09 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

