Cwm LLC Sells 448 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,687. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.