Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Ariston Services Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,263. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $273.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.