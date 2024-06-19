Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,627 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. 29,817,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,368,410. The company has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

