Cwm LLC Purchases 576,063 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,063 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $246,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPYV stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,123. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.