Cwm LLC Purchases 2,009 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $24,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 60.3% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,827,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,207. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.