Cwm LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,182. The company has a market capitalization of $404.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $269.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.53.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

