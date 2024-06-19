Cwm LLC Increases Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 33,255.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,667,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cwm LLC owned 65.40% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $87,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,802,000. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 598,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,514,000. Emory University purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,235,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,665,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BINC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 763,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,077. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $52.62.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

