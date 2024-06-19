Cwm LLC Has $3.97 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Global Payments by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Global Payments by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GPN traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.21. 2,614,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.64 and a 200-day moving average of $122.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

