Cwm LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,413 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,184 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG remained flat at $29.58 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,017,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,854. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

