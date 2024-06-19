Cwm LLC Has $28.45 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after buying an additional 1,349,409 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $151,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after buying an additional 279,162 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after buying an additional 274,680 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $460.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,256. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The company has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

