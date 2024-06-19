Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,753 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,818 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Shell by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.53. 4,162,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,025. The company has a market capitalization of $221.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average is $67.20. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $58.14 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

