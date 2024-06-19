Cwm LLC Buys 620,720 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 620,720 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $55,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.60. 12,093,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,152,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

