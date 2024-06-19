Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,600,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,191,000 after purchasing an additional 101,412 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 482,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,021. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.47 and a 200 day moving average of $107.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.