Cwm LLC Acquires 4,878 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,561,055,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,653,000 after purchasing an additional 455,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.44. 29,169,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,573,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.80. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $144.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

