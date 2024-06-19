CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Cut by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 77,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 57,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 19,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.01. 8,908,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,579,301. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

