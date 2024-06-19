Cullen Investment Group LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $64,107,000. General Partner Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,047,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $227.68 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.64.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

