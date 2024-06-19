Cullen Investment Group LTD. Purchases 482 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $1,022,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $7,249,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,889,000 after buying an additional 301,875 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $136.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.67. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $140.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

