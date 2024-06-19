Cullen Investment Group LTD. Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $579,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,682,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,837 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,675 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 0.1 %

DXCM opened at $116.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.99. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.