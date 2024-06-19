Cullen Investment Group LTD. Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF opened at $118.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Bank of America reduced their target price on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

