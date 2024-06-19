Cullen Investment Group LTD. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,771 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $222.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $226.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.46.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,898 shares of company stock valued at $27,046,967 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.