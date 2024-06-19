Cullen Investment Group LTD. Buys 2,275 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Corning by 2.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 44,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,671 shares of company stock worth $8,450,971. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Corning Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE GLW opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.