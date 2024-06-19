Cullen Investment Group LTD. Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,243 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.12. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.15 and a 12 month high of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.